FIDA Kenya launches family mediation centre

FIDA Kenya has launched a family mediation centre that will be used to mediate and resolve family disputes out of court.

Fida Chairperson Josephine Mung’ are while decrying the rising cases of homicide in families, said the mediation program so far had achieved a 70 % success rate in solving many family disputes.

This as the Naivasha teenage murder suspect ordered to remain in custody for nine more days to give room for investigations.

The country was last week left in shock following the gruesome murder of a 16-year-old girl by her teenage friend after she declined the boy’s sexual advances in Marela, Naivasha.

The body of the girl was stabbed more than 20 times.

And Monday a Naivasha court directed the 17-year-old murder suspect be held for 9 more days to allow completion of investigations.

Chief Magistrate Kennedy Bidali has also advised that a report on his age and mental condition be availed in court on 11th of December when he is expected to take a plea.

In Bungoma County, Nicolas Wafula aged thirty years old, a suspect in the murder of another villager will stay in custody for the next two weeks.

It’s believed that the deceased had gone to separate two people who were fighting only for the knife of the suspect to turn against the peacemaker.

The heinous acts all pointing to family disputes.

The issue attracting the eye of FIDA Kenya which says it all boils down to moral decay in modern families.

Subsequently, a family mediation centre has been launched at the premises of FIDA Kenya to help mitigate issues surrounding family disputes.

Mediation has a legal basis through the constitution which the judiciary has embraced as one of the ways of reducing the backlog of cases in court.