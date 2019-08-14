Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Coach of the Month Awards has been boosted after title sponsors Fidelity Insurance renewed its sponsorship for the next year.

The partnership between Sports Journalist of Kenya and Fidelity Insurance will run from September this year to May next year capping six years of partnership between the two entities that have seen a number of coaches recognized and duly rewarded for excellent performances.

Fidelity Insurance will pay deserving coaches 75,000 monthly while SJAK will receive 65000 shillings for administration.

Fidelity Insurance has also boosted next Monday’s SJAK Football Awards with a token for the coaches category.

Having awarded the tacticians throughout the season, Fidelity hopes to come up with their own season Coaches awards as a culmination of the monthly awards bestowed upon excellent tacticians.