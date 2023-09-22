Field Marshal Muthoni Kirima laid to rest in Nyeri

Field Marshal Muthoni Kirima has been laid to rest at her home in Tetu, Nyeri County.

Muthoni who died at the age 92 years old was the only woman to attain the Field Marshal status in the colonial Era.

While honoring the fallen heroin Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the government is doing what it can to recognize and compensate the living freedom fighters.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua challenged leaders from the region to unite and speak in one voice.

DP Gacahagua defended the Kenya Kwanza administration against any blame on the current cost of living, attributing it to global dynamics.

A section of Azimio leadership led by wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka who also attended the burial urged the government to expedite the compensation of freedom fighters.

Muthoni had earlier in the year shaved her trademark dreadlocks which she had had for 70 years in 2022 which were a valuable reminder of her sacrifice for the country during and after Kenya’s struggle for independence.