FIFA announce squads for Women’s World Cup U 17 in Dominican

The complete squads for all 16 countries competing in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 have been revealed, with one week till the competition begins.

336 of the world’s best young talents will converge in the Caribbean for the eighth edition of the tournament, each with the dream of lifting the iconic trophy.

16 teams will compete for the crown currently held by Spain after they won the last tournament in India two years ago.

The first-ever FIFA tournament to take place in the Dominican Republic will be held between 16 October and 3 November 2024.

The 16 participating teams will be Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, England, Japan, Kenya, Korea DPR, Korea Republic, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, Poland, Spain, USA and Zambia.

Ecuador, Kenya and Poland are all set to make their tournament debuts.

This edition of the tournament will be the last to feature 16 teams before the expansion to 24 teams in the next edition, set for Morocco.

Kenya will open its campaign on 18th of this month in group C against England before facing North Korea 2 days later before concluding group fixtures against Mexico on 24th October.