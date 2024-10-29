FIFA Club professionalization workshop concludes in Nairobi

The Football Kenya Federation in partnership with the World Governing body FIFA, organized a two day Club Professionalization and Management Workshop that brough together officials from all the Football Kenya Federation Premier League clubs.

The workshop intended to empower local football clubs with skills in strategic planning, governance, and financial management.

‘’We are here to further support all the capacity building initiatives. I hope that people leave with more knowledge and a change of mindset and a confirmation that we need to get things right off the pitch in terms of management so that we can see the changes on the pitch’’FIFA Head of Development Solomon Mudenge remarked.

The attendees averred that with such training changes are bound to be witnessed.

‘’I believe with such training we will make our clubs more professional so that we can in turn make our league more professional. Hopefully the learning from this will be able to now progress tpo assist even our national football teams’’ said Tusker FC CEO Sam Nzau.

The workshop is set to be held annually.

Football is developed at clubs because kids begin their football at clubs.we want clubs to make money, bring fans to the stadiums’’ FKF president Nick Mwendwa noted.