FIFA earmarks Kenyan referee Mary Njoroge for World Cup duty

Kenyan referee Mary Njoroge, has been named by World Governing body FIFA as a prospective Assistant Referee candidate for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

This will be a welcome boost for Kenya football, in the event that will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The seasoned assistant referee is among the 156 referees and assistant referees selected from all over the world.

Other assistant referees selected for the continental showpiece are; Lidwine Rakotozafinoro (Madagascar), Bernadettar Kwimbira (Malawi), Queency Victoire (Mauritius), Diana Chikotesha (Zambia), Mimisen Iyorhe (Nigeria), Fatiha Jermoumi (Morocco), Fanta Kone (Mali), Carine Atezambong Fomo (Cameroon), Yara Atef Said Abdelfattah (Egypt).

She is not new to the tournament’s scene as she was also picked to officiate the FIFA Women World Cup in France that ran from June 7, 2019, to July 7, 2019

Mary Njoroge has also accomplished major feats in her career as she was short-listed to officiate in the 8th Africa Women Championships finals set for Equatorial Guinea.

She also made history as she officiated the 2019 U17 Africa Cup of Nations pittting Nigeria and Angola alongside Malawi’s Kwimbira Bernadette, Madagascar’s Lidwine Rakotozafinoro, and Mauritius Queency Victoire.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be its ninth edition in which the women’s national teams of the member associations of FIFA will contest in the quadrennial international football championship.

