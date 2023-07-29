FIFA: Football for Schools Program for Kenyan Primary Schools Kicks Off

Over 2000 primary schools are set to benefit from the FIFA Football For Schools program beginning which was unveiled on Friday in Kakamega County.

The program, a joint initiative between FIFA and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), seeks to impact over 700 million children, both boys and girls, across the globe.

In conjuction with Football Kenya Federation the project will see distribution of balls to primary schools as well as equiping primary school coaches with requisite football training.

“This is a problem solver. Schools lack qualified personnel to handle the children as well as footballs and other training equipment. Through this program, we can give a chance to children to showcase their potential,” said Ministry of Education representative Eliud Wambua.

To kick start the programme 50 coaches drawn from 47 counties are undergoing training which began on Friday in Kakamega County.

Thereafter the educators will be deployed in their respective regions to conduct trainings to primary school players.

The programme is also backed by an App that will enhance information sharing and bridge the knowledge gap.

“The amazing thing about this program is the availability of a digital app, that can give the opportunity to teachers to teach children specific life skills,” said FIFA Football For Schools Director Fatimata Sidibé.

“Inside the app is training sessions and illustrations to help in both the football and life skill sessions. Anyone can be able to use it, a parent, teacher, etc, in their day-to-day sessions.”

In the roll-out of the program, schools participating in the program will receive footballs and training equipment, and the coach educators will go on to train primary school teachers in their region on the program, who will trickle down the knowledge gained to the primary school children.

“Youth and Women Football Development remain key in our football development agenda. Through this program, we believe that we can give kids across the country an opportunity to be handled by qualified personnel early in their football development life cycle,” said FKF CEO Barry Otieno.

Beyond the launch, schools participating in the program will receive footballs and training equipment, and the coach educators will go on to train primary school teachers in their region on the program, who will trickle down the knowledge gained to the primary school children. Furthermore, primary school teachers who are directly involved with the children shall be given priority in FKF’s coaching courses.

The initiative will in the long run give an opportunity to children to not only showcase their potential early in their football development life cycle but also ensure that they are handled by qualified personnel.