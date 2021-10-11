FIFA is satisfied with the performance of Kenyan referees,says Tangawarima

A five-day physical and technical training for elite FIFA referees commenced on Monday, October 11, 2021, at the Kericho Green Stadium.

The training is part of routine program in partnership between Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and FIFA with an objective of developing the referees.

Felix Tangawarima, Instructor-Referee Development and Training, Africa, said the exercise is done yearly but was affected by the COVID 19 pandemic last year and it has resumed after the measures were relaxed.

Tangawarima lauded Kenya for having competent referees as some have officiated World Cup, Olympics and Champions league matches.

He said FIFA is satisfied with the performance of Kenyan referees.

Anthony Makau, referees chairman said the training is a milestone for the elite referees, saying that the training by FIFA shows confidence and seriousness put by the federation.

He said out of 31 referees who are being trained, 16 of them are elite and by the end of the exercise they will have acquired enough skills.

Mary Njoroge and Davis Omweno, assistant referee and FIFA referee pointed out that the training will help them in officiating local and international games.

They said that they will also be taken through amendments of the laws so that it can bring uniformity as they officiate matches.