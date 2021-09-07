FIFA Secretary General set to visit Kenya

World governing body FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura will visit Kenya this week.

Samoura will spend two days in Kenya and will attend the finals of the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League Cecafa Qualifiers at Nyayo Stadium.

🌍 A FIFA delegation, including Secretary General @fatma_samoura and Chief Women’s Football Officer @SarBareman, kicked off meetings in South and Eastern Africa to highlight FIFA’s commitment to developing the female game throughout the continent ⬇️https://t.co/0wVZRATxz1 pic.twitter.com/l4xf3S0FfC — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) September 5, 2021

The Secretary General will also hold talks with football leadership in the country led by Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa.

“We welcome the FIFA Secretary General to Kenya. We look forward to hosting her and engaging her about the development of the game in Kenya,” Mwendwa noted.

She will be accompanied on her trip to Kenya by Sarai Bareman, FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer.

The two will witness the crowning of the region’s first ever representative to the CAF Women’s Champions League.

“This is a big week for us in the Women’s game. Our clubs are taking part in regional and continental competition for the first time and we are pleased to share this moment with the Secretary General,” Doris Petra, FKF Vice President and tournament LOC Chair.

This is Samoura’s first visit to Kenya, since her appointment to the position in 2016.

Born in Senegal, Samoura is the first Woman and the first African to hold the position of FIFA Secretary General.