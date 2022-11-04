FIFA SG discusses FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

As the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 gets closer Fatma Samoura, FIFA’s Secretary General discusses the tournament, which kicks off on Sunday 20th November 2022 at 19:00 local time in Al Bayt Stadium, Doha Qatar.

On the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup Qatar, Secretary General Fatma Samoura: “On Sunday 20 November 2022, the eyes of the world will be on Qatar. It will be a festival of football and, definitely, a month of celebration. After what we have been through over the past two years, it’s a unique opportunity for fans around the world to come and be united by the greatest show ever.”

Speaking about Qatari hospitality she said: “No matter your race, your religion, your social and sexual orientation, you are most welcome, and Qataris are ready to receive you with the best hospitality that you can imagine.”

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will be played from 20 November to 18 December in Qatar. It will be the 22nd edition of the competition, and the first played in the Arab world.

The draw for the World Cup group phase took place in Doha, Qatar, on April 1 2022 to set the stage for the tournament.

The final three qualification places were filled in June, with Wales, Australia and Costa Rica completing the 32-team line-up.

Restraint is to be urged of police during the World Cup regarding behaviour that goes against the cultural norms of Qatar but is commonplace in Europe, according to a series of secret understandings brokered between Fifa and Qatari officials.

With the opening match of the World Cup just over two weeks away, fans and football associations continue to face uncertainty over how supporters will be treated in Qatar

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...