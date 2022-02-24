FIFA suspends Kenya from all football activities

After months of uncertainty, world football governing body, FIFA, has confirmed what most Kenyan football fans feared for months now: FIFA has issued a ban on Kenya, owing to what it terms as, Interference by a third party. This follows months of threats from FIFA after Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohammed, disbanded the Football Kenya Federation National Executive Committee and replaced it with a caretaker Committee in November last year. Committee members were thrown out of office following allegations of financial misappropriation, with the then FKF Chair, Nick Mwendwa, being arraigned in court to answer charges brought against him. The ban means Kenya will not participate in the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers, International Friendlies, as well as other competitions affiliated with FIFA.

