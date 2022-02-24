FIFA suspends Kenya from all football activities

World football governing body FIFA has indefinitely suspended Kenya from World Football over government interference claims.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, speaking on Thursday evening said, “We had to suspend two of our member associations — Kenya and Zimbabwe. Both for government interference in the activities of the football associations of these associations. These associations are suspended from footballing activities with immediate effect and they know what needs to be done for them to be re-admitted or for the suspension to be lifted.”

Here it from Gianni Infantino. Kenya and Zimbabwe are suspended as FIFA members. pic.twitter.com/abeGCh0P1v — Daniel N Wahome, LBW (@MistaWahome) February 24, 2022

The ousted FKF office under Nick Mwendwa was under increased public scrutiny over its management style, particularly financial and governance issues that came to an end in November last year when Cabinet Secretary for Sports – Amina Mohamed, upon receiving the report of a Government sponsored probe on the organization, disbanded the FKF, replacing it with a Caretaker Committee under the leadership of retired judge Aaron Ringera.

The ban slapped on Kenya means the national team Harambeee Stars will not be represented in any regional (CECAFA) , continental (AFCON, CHAN) or international competitions (World Cup) , including at club level (CAF CC, CAF CL).

