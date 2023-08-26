Fifa suspends Spanish FA boss  Luis Rubiales over Jenni  Hermoso kiss

Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has been provisionally suspended by world governing body Fifa.

Rubiales has refused to resign after kissing forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain’s Women’s World Cup final win over England in Sydney.

The federation also says it will take legal action over Hermoso’s “lies”.

But Fifa has opted to “provisionally suspend Mr Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level”.

Fifa opened disciplinary proceedings against the 46-year-old on Thursday.

“This suspension, which will be effective as of today, is for an initial period of 90 days, pending the disciplinary proceedings,” Fifa added.

Fifa has also ordered Rubiales or any representative of the federation (RFEF) to refrain from attempting to contact Hermoso, 33.

“We respect all the pronouncements of Fifa,” an RFEF spokesperson said.

The RFEF said in an earlier statement it had tried to contact Hermoso, who is Spain’s leading women’s goalscorer with 51 from 101 appearances, but had “been unsuccessful at all times”.

Earlier, a senior figure at the RFEF said he has stepped down from his position.

“I have presented my resignation after seeing that Luis Rubiales continues to head the Spanish federation,” said vice-president Rafael del Amo.

“I owe a lot of things to Luis but what happened in the final is unacceptable.”