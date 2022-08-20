FIFA U-20: Nigeria to face Netherlands in quarter finals

The Nigeria national women’s U-20 soccer team will face Holland in the quarter finals of the women’s Fifa U-20 World cup ongoing in Costa Rica.

Nigeria finished top of its pool with maximum points from their three games and will look to extend the run against Holand in the last eight on Monday.

Holland finished second in group D behind defending champions Japan who also reaped maximum points from their three group matches.

Nigeria beat Canada 3-1 to wrap up their group campaign with a perfect record after victories against France and South Korea.

Nigeria are bidding for their first Under 20 title having lost the 2010 and 2014 editions in the final.

Ghana who were the other African representatives however failed to advance past the group stage after they lost all their group D matches to Japan,USA and NetherLands.

The other quarter final match ups will see defending champions Japan put their title defence online against France on Monday while Spain will face Mexico as Colombia squares it off with Brazil tomorrow.