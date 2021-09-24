FIFA U 20 World Cup qualifier: Rising Starlets brace for Uganda test

The National Women’s under 20 football team ‘Rising Starlets’ Head Coach Charles Okere is upbeat his charges are up to the task ahead of their 2022 FIFA U20 World Cup Qualifier against Uganda’s Crested Cranes slated for Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The return leg is set for October 8th in Uganda.

Head coach Charles Okere is optimistic the girls will give their best. Rising Starlets held a training session Friday morning as they step up preparations for the match.

‘’We have had good time in preparing for the match, the girls are ready and are prepared well. We began this journey by recruiting players from across the country in clubs and schools, Uganda is a good side and we are ready to face them’’, said Okere.

Eunice Mwangi who will wear the captain’s arm band during the clash backed the head coach’s optimism saying the squad was ready for the task ahead.

‘’It has been tough preparing for the match because of the nature of the match ahead ,it will be our first match that will be decisive and we are ready for the game’’,Eunice remarked.

The winner of the tie on aggregate will face the winner of the second-round tie pitting Mozambique against South Africa. The 2022 FIFA U20 World Cup will be held from 10th August to 28th August in Costa Rica, with 16 teams expected to participate.