FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup: Junior Starlets eye strong display against North Korea

The Kenya under 17 Women’s soccer team, Junior Starlets held their final training session at VSTS -Parque Central ahead of their second FIFA U17 World Cup group C match against North Korea tonight in the Dominican Republic.

The match is set to kick off at 11pm East Africa Time.

The Kenyan girls lost their opening match 2-0 to England after putting up a gallant performance. Junior Starlets must now register a win over a tricky North Korea to put their campaign back on track.

Kenya will be looking to bounce back with their first game under the belt and some of their nerves worked out,junior stralets are eyeing to deliver strong display.

‘’We gave our best It wasn’t easy,and now we have experience and we are facing North Korea and it wont be easy either’’ Captain and defender Elizabeth Ochaka remarked.

‘’There was tension amongst a few players in the first game and right now they are settled they already know the ooponents and are ready’’ Mildred Cheche said.

A win for North Korea and England who will be up against Mexico in Santiago will secure progression to the quarter-finals.

Group D matches continue with table-topping Brazil looking to secure back-to-back wins while Japan, Poland and Zambia are searching for their first win of the tournament in Santo Domingo.

Zambia will take on Poland while Brazil will face Japan.