Fifth impeachment motion against Governor Mwangaza tabled amid legal controversy

In a dramatic turn of events, the fifth notice of motion to impeach Meru County Governor Kawira Mwangaza has been tabled by Zipporah Kinya, the Deputy Majority Leader and nominated UDA party MCA.

This development occurred just hours after the Meru County Assembly withdrew its previous impeachment motion, following a controversial ruling by the Meru High Court.

The High Court had ordered the Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders to mediate the matter, a decision that the Meru County Assembly criticized as an inappropriate intervention in what they argue is a constitutional issue.

The assembly contends that the court’s referral of the matter to the council, which they view as a civil authority, undermines the gravity of the constitutional concerns at stake.

Governor Mwangaza has managed to stave off her fourth impeachment attempt, as the Majority Leader in the County Assembly recently dropped the motion against her.

This decision came on the heels of Judge Linus Kassan’s ruling, which instructed the parties involved, including the governor and the MCAs, to appear before the Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders for mediation.

Judge Kassan’s order directed that the parties, accompanied by their advocates, must appear before the council by Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

However, the Njuri Ncheke Council subsequently declined to take on the case, stating that they only handle civil matters and not constitutional disputes.

The MCAs had accused Governor Mwangaza of significant constitutional violations, breaches of national and county laws, and misuse of office.

Despite these serious allegations, ten County Assembly legislators who initially supported the impeachment motion have since reversed their stance.

They have urged the withdrawal of the motion in favour of pursuing dialogue between the governor and the assembly to resolve their ongoing disputes.

The unfolding situation underscores the complexities and challenges in resolving political and legal conflicts within the county, as stakeholders seek a resolution to their prolonged disagreements.