Fifth suspect in firearms deal scandal denied bail

The fifth suspect in the firearms scandal involving former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Mohammed Echesa has denied 13 counts of making a document and signing a false agreement purporting to be genuine.

Chrispin Oduor Odipo appeared before Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi and was denied bail until Monday when the determination of his application will be heard and determined.

According to prosecution, the suspect Chrispin Oduor Odipo who was arrested on 19th of this month is a co-director together with former sports CS Rashid Echesa in the company alleged to have swindled an American firm, Eco Systems of Ksh 11.5 million in the Ksh 39 billion arms deal.

The prosecution while objecting defence counsel application for bail said the offence was committed at plaza 2000 located along Mombasa Road and the agreement signed at the office of the Deputy President located along Harambee Avenue Nairobi.

The state further claimed the accused was a flight risk and was likely to interfere with investigations or witnesses.

Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi granted custodial orders until Monday 24th February when the bail application will be heard and determined.

Echesa alongside three accused persons were last week charged with the same offences and were each released on a cash bail of Ksh 1 million each.

Meanwhile, two Businessmen of Pakistani Nationality were been arraigned in a Mombasa court to face three counts of evading paying tax valued at over Ksh 1.5 billion from rice imports.

The two were arraigned before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti charged with three counts of evading paying tax.

According to the prosecution, Rahim Qasim and Rameez Gulzar Ali alongside their firm Jhulay Lal Commodities limited while trading as Jihulay Lai commodities limited, jointly with others not before Court, deliberately defaulted payment of income tax in 2016.

They denied the charges before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti and released on a bond of Ksh 20 Million each and a Kenyan surety of the same amount.