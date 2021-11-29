Fight acne with Kenyan self-care brand Uncover

The brand uses the foundation of Korean beauty to create a brand that serves Kenyan women.

Uncover, a local Nairobi brand that harnesses Korean beauty to serve, protect, and nourish women’s skin, has launched ‘I Am Spotless Pimple Patches’ – a new, game-changing product to solve a major issue Kenyan women face with their skin. Infused with wound-healing agent hydrocolloid, breakout-fighter salicylic acid, and calming Centella Asiatica flowering plant, the I Am Spotless Pimple Patches will address a dire need among Kenyan women: an easy, safe, and affordable method to heal their pimples.

Jade Oyateru of the Uncover Founding Team, says, “Our team worked really hard to launch our first product into the market in under 6 months. We cinched supply partnerships with 6 of East Africa’s largest pharmacies, wellness, and cosmetic chains and sold 3,000 units of our first product in the first month. Gaining thousands of organic views on each of our skincare education videos. Today, it gives us great pride to launch our second product.”

A survey of almost 1,000 participants found that post-acne hyperpigmentation (discolouration that results from harsh pimple removal techniques) is one of the biggest pain points for Kenyan women. While aggressive acne treatments are tempting, they can cause discolouration and even inflammation. I Am Spotless Pimple Patches aim to solve that need with superpower stickers that safely heal, flatten and protect ripened pimples with their gunk-sucking technology.

To celebrate the new product Uncover hosted a Kenya launch event in Nairobi, attended by top influencers, personalities, beauty & skin experts and some of the brand’s loyal consumers, to debut the patches and the growing brand. The event also hosted important conversations about the evolving beauty scene in Kenya.

The I Am Spotless Pimple patches will retail at KSh. 899 and is available for purchase on the Uncover website and other health and beauty stores like True Cosmetics, Kasha, Super Cosmetics, Goodlife, Jumia and other well-known chains in Kenya.