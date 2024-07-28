Fight against drugs and substance abuse bearing fruits, says Dorcas Rigathi

"Alcohol and drug abuse does not choose religion. We have very serious addictions, in all religions, and across races." -Dorcas Rigathi

The Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has appreciated the efforts taken in the fight against alcoholism, drugs and substance abuse saying there is success in the efforts.

She spoke during a sensitization forum for High School Students from 20 schools as part of the preventive program against addictions and over 5,000 clergy from lower Eastern region at the Machakos University grounds.

“I am going to continue with the affirmative action for the boy child, so the men can live and not die, and also keep away from alcohol and drugs,” said Pastor Dorcas.

“Alcohol and drug abuse does not choose religion. We have very serious addictions, in all religions, and across races. Drug addiction is in all homes, among the poor and the rich. This is a demon traversing all boundaries ravaging our children and communities. Many mothers and fathers are troubled, and we must do something about it,” she added.

NACADA Eastern Region Regional Manager Alex Njeru, and other Nacada officials sensitized the students and clergy on the emerging trends in drug abuse and ways of handling those in addictions during rehabilitation, post-rehabilitation, and even caring for those who relapse.

“Kenyans have a habit of binge drinking ‘chafua meza’, a situation where alcoholic drinks line a table. However, these kinds of leisure activities that involve addictive substances result in increased family problems, malnutrition, and cancer of the mouth, stomach, and throat among others,” warned Mr Njeru.

Machakos University Vice Chancellor Prof. Joyce Agalo warned that the effects of addictions result to student drop-outs, abusive relationships, poor health, constrained family relationships, low academic performance, loss of future opportunities, loss of self-identity, and even suicide.