Filing of court cases in Nairobi to be done electronically

Filing of court cases in Nairobi will from next month be done electronically.

The Judiciary has introduced an electronic filing system that will be rolled out July 1.

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Ann Amadi in a statement Tuesday said the e filing is part of Judiciary’s key technological initiatives aimed at increasing efficiency in an effort to expedite cases.

”This is a key part of the Judiciary’s efforts to increase the use of technology in all its functions and achieve higher levels of efficiency and convenience to our stakeholders. The courts are already increasingly using ICT platforms to conduct hearings and deliver judgements and rulings” she said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The system is already open for use and members of the public have been advised to familiarise themselves with it prior to the official launch.

The Law Society of Kenya Members, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Police as well as members of the public will be required to register themselves through the portal in order to log into the Judiciary system, upload documents, assess court fees and then submit the files to the registry, online.

“Any computer or devise that allows attachment of files will be sufficient to access the system and carry out the e-filing” the Registrar added.

Judiciary is also set to launch of a Court Recording and Transcription System, initially in 32 courtrooms across the country.

The courts reopened on Monday after three months of scaled-down operations following the coronavirus pandemic.

The Judiciary promised to adhere to the Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols.

Virtual hearings continue with limited physical hearings as advised by the court. To control crowds, courts will allocate staggered hearing schedules each day.