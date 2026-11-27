French film actor Gérard Depardieu is to stand trial for the alleged rape of actress Charlotte Arnould, a Paris appeals court has confirmed.

Arnould, who was 22 at the time, had reported the alleged rape several days after going to his house in Paris to rehearse a play.

She has waived her right to anonymity, and her lawyer said Thursday’s ruling was a “first” and the forthcoming trial would be historic.

Depardieu, 77, had contested his indictment on two counts of rape. In a letter published in Le Figaro in 2023, Depardieu strongly denied Arnould’s allegations, saying “there was never any coercion or violence between us”.

Depardieu was for decades a leading figure in French and international cinema for roles in Green Card, The Man in the Iron Mask and the Asterix films. He was awarded France’s Légion d’honneur in 1996.

But in recent years, a series of allegations have been made against him over his conduct on film sets and elsewhere in the wake of France’s #MeToo movement, known as balance ton porc (call out your pig).

Last year, he was given an 18-month suspended jail term after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting two women on a film set in Paris in May. He was also placed on the sex offenders register and ordered to pay compensation.

He dropped his appeal against the ruling last week and offered “sincere apologies” for his behaviour on the set of director Jean Becker’s 2021 film Les Volets Verts (The Green Shutters).

Depardieu had been a friend of Charlotte Arnould’s father, and on 7 August 2018 she had gone to his home, where much of what happened was captured on the actor’s own CCTV.

Arnould’s case was initially dismissed for insufficient evidence, but after she filed a civil complaint, a judicial investigation was opened in the summer of 2020.

Speaking outside the Paris appeal court on Thursday, her lawyer Carine Durrieu Diebolt said the ruling was a victory for her client for whom it was “genuinely a relief”.

The appeal court said that while Depardieu should stand trial for what took place on that day, he would not be tried for a further alleged rape at a hotel six days later.

Depardieu’s lawyer David-Olivier Kaminski told reporters that court had partly ruled in his favour: “As soon as we get the ruling, we will look into the possibility of appealing to the Court of Cassation.”

Meanwhile, Depardieu is under a separate investigation alongside French author Michel Houellebecq for “allegations of a sexual nature”.

French authorities confirmed their inquiry last week, following reports of an alleged “gang rape” on the set of the film ‘Thalasso’ in 2018.