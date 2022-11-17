Film Review: Gonarezhou The Movie

Industry stakeholders from both Kenya and Zimbabwe were present for the film’s premiere in Kenya.

East African and Southern African countries have a few things in common. One of which is the beautiful scenery and second, the abundance of wildlife.

While wildlife and geographical sites are known to be tourist attractions and a source of revenue, they play a much bigger role as we learnt in Biology. They are a crucial part of the ecosystem in their respective places within the food chain but with their existence comes a human problem, poaching.

It is this problem that is central to the plot and part of the bigger message Gonarezhou The Movie wishes to deliver.

Gonarezhou means “The Place of Elephants” in Shona and the movie revolves around the poaching trade that take place at a Zimbabwean National park of the same name; the film features other themes such as human trafficking, unemployment and love.

The Movie, produced by Tariro Washe, premiered in Kenya at an exclusive party at the Westgate Mall attended by Washe, the actors, Kenyan film community members including Kenya Film Commision boss Timothy Owase, environmental officials from both Kenya and Zimbabwe, media and African movie fans.

The movie begins with a shot of the main character, Zulu, in hospital listening to a radio host addressing the issue of poaching; Zulu decides to call in and narrates to us the viewers how events in his life got him to join a poaching gang.

The obvious assumption would be that everyone involved in this disastrous and illegal activity is evil but we get to see that even for the other poachers things are not straightforward.

Later on in the movie, Zulu finds himself enamored by a young beautiful woman who he saves from a tricky situation. As he pursues her he realizes that she is also on a complicated life path. Although they want to leave their current lives behind and start a fresh; their bosses are not going to make it easy for them.

Produced in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority; the movie is inspired by the by the killings of 300 elephants by poachers using cyanide in 2013.

Human and wildlife conflict is a subject that is close to GTM’s producer who volunteers with a community group that teaches children about this. She hopes that the cinema screenings in key African countries including Zimbabwe and Rwanda and now Kenya will encourage cross-collaborations between Zimbabwe and other African countries. It will also open doors for the award winning production to cross over into international platforms and cinemas to further build both the film and music industries.

“This will in turn highlight and bring more people on board to solve the Human-wildlife conflict in Africa which is becoming more frequent, serious, and widespread as human populations grow and habitats are lost,” Tariro Wasge said during the screening.

