Filmmaker Cynthia Abdallah to unveil one of a kind documentary

Inyumba yu Mulogooli singles out the second largest Luhya sub tribe.

Cynthia Abdallah is a Kenyan author of the poetry chapbooks. Her various works such as ‘My Six Little Fears’ and ‘The Musunzu tree and other stories’ have been featured in numerous online magazines and print in Kenya and abroad. Cynthia has now released a documentary to educate and to preserve stories from the Maragoli community. ‘Inyumba yu Mulogooli’, as it is called, creates dialogue about the origins of our communities and how we ended up where we are.

The project was inspired by the incessant tales from Cynthia’s grandfather, Mzee Lubang’a. His knowledge of Muraguri (Mulogooli) and his insistence that this story be told so that the future Maragoli generation can understand how they came to be, have now come to be. So raw and real is the documentary that it is told in the local language, Kilogooli (Lulogooli). It brings together the Maragoli community and sparks debate about Mzee Lubang’a s account.

“Preserving our indigenous languages is key and this documentary does exactly that. It is also the first of its kind to speak about who we are as people, where we come from and where we are headed.” Notes Cynthia.

To watch the documentary, you will need to pay Ksh 100 and access it on video streaming site Sharaha Videos. A lot of work has gone into the project and these funds will go towards documenting even more local communities.