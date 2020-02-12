All is set for the final burial ceremony of the late retired President Daniel Arap Moi at his Kabarak home today (Wednesday).

The body of the late retired Head of State, according to government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna, will be flown in a military plane to Kabarak Wednesday morning.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya said the zone has been fully organized to hold as many as 60,000 people and that snacks and sodas will be provided for the first 30,000 mourners.

Meanwhile, the government will erect four giant screens in Rift Valley to help members of the public follow the burial proceedings.

The screens will be mounted at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, Sacho and Kabarnet in Baringo County.

Security has been beefed up ahead of the burial which is expected to be accorded full military honours, including the firing of 19-gun salute in honour of the late retired president Moi. It will be followed by a fly-past.

As a retired Commander-in-Chief, Moi will also receive the military three-volley salute.

After the fly-past, the Moi family will be presented with the presidential standard and national flag, followed by the singing of the national anthem.

Moi’s presidential standard was a green flag with the coat of arms in the middle and a red cockerel symbolizing his party Kanu.

The late retired president will be buried next to his wife Lena in line with Kalenjin traditions.