Final phase of voter registration exercise kicks off Monday

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will on Monday embark on the second phase of voter registration that will take place in all the 1,450 county assembly wards across the country until February 6th.

The commission targets to net at least 4.5 million new voters in the 2nd phase with those residing outside the country given fifteen days from 21st January 2022 to register as voters.

The second phase offers yet another opportunity to eligible Kenyans to register as voters, transfer polling station or change their particulars, with the commission targeting to net 4.5 million new voters.

The commission will conduct the exercise in 12 countries among them Burundi, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, South Africa, United Kingdom, Canada, USA, South Sudan, Qatar, UAE, and Germany.

During the first phase of voter registration the IEBC commission admitted that it failed to achieve its target of adding six million new voters to its register after managing to register slightly over 1.5 million new voters.

Unfulfilled political promises, societal fatigue occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic and lack of enthusiasm from the political class were blamed for the voter apathy witnessed during the first phase of the month-long voter registration exercise.