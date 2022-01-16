Final phase of voter registration exercise kicks off Monday

ByBen Chumba
Tags

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will on Monday embark on the second phase of voter registration that will take place in all the 1,450 county assembly wards across the country until February 6th.

The commission targets to net at least 4.5 million new voters in the 2nd phase with those residing outside the country given fifteen days from 21st January 2022 to register as voters.

The second phase offers yet another opportunity to eligible Kenyans to register as voters, transfer polling station or change their particulars, with the commission targeting to net 4.5 million new voters.

The commission will conduct the exercise in 12 countries among them Burundi, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, South Africa, United Kingdom, Canada, USA, South Sudan, Qatar, UAE, and Germany.

During the first phase of voter registration the IEBC commission admitted that it failed to achieve its target of adding six million new voters to its register after managing to register slightly over 1.5 million new voters.

Unfulfilled political promises, societal fatigue occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic and lack of enthusiasm from the political class were blamed for the voter apathy witnessed during the first phase of the month-long voter registration exercise.

  

Latest posts

Assure Kenyans you will accept elections outcome, Ruto tells Odinga

Muraya Kamunde

Mudavadi to make major political announcement this January

Muraya Kamunde

Odinga accuses Ruto of allegedly derailing President Kenyatta’s agenda

Muraya Kamunde

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More