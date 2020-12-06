‘Final throw of the dice’ as Brexit trade talks resume

The BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg said the statements signalled “clearly” that a trade deal is out of reach right now, and “if no-one budges in the next few days, it’s simply not going to happen.”

Areas of disagreement

Lord Frost and his team of negotiators are due to travel back to Brussels on Sunday, where they will to try and work through areas of disagreement with their EU opposite numbers.

One of these is is over access to UK waters by the EU’s fishing fleets.

Another is what measures there should be to ensure a “level playing field” for businesses on both sides of the Channel.

Also outstanding is any consensus on how any new agreements would be enforced, and about the role of the European Court of Justice.

If a deal is not reached, border checks and taxes will be introduced for goods travelling between the UK and the EU.

“Everyone’s best interests”

The EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, tweeted after Saturday’s statement was published, saying: “We will see if there is a way forward.”

Ireland’s Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheal Martin also took to Twitter, welcoming the news that the teams would resume trade talks.

He said: “An agreement is in everyone’s best interests. Every effort should be made to reach a deal.”

Labour’s shadow Cabinet Office minister Rachel Reeves said: “The British people were promised a deal and, with time running out, we urge both sides to get on with reaching an agreement.”

Even if the two sides agree a deal, there are still hurdles to overcome.

Any agreement reached will need to be turned into legal text and translated into all EU languages, then ratified by the European Parliament.