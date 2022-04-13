National Assembly leader of minority John Mbadi has accused a section of politicians of peddling lies about the proposed tax measures to fund the next fiscal year.

Mbadi says politicians opposed to the handshake are playing populist politics with the tax proposals in the Finance Bill, 2022 that are still being processed.

This coming days after United Democratic Alliance party pledged to rally its troops in parliament to oppose the finance bill 2022, consequently shooting down proposals in the 2022-2023 budget, the leader of minority in the National Assembly John Mbadi has faulted the move claiming those opposed to bill are being dishonest and are seeking to thrive in populist politics.

The Suba South lawmaker says those opposing the finance bill were behind the passage of previous value added tax measures through the infamous tyranny of numbers that hiked the prices of commodities.

According to Mbadi, the finance committee will provide solutions to the high cost of living.

This government however maintained that the country has enough fuel.

Meanwhile the house was divided over proposals in the Huduma bill 2021 saying it risks discriminating Kenyans without IDs and scrap the immigration department.

The speaker has since directed that all new amendments to the bill be forwarded to the clerk for harmonization and debate when the house resumes from Recess in May .