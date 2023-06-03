Finance Bill 2023 is unstoppable, Gachagua says

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says the Finance Bill 2023 is unstoppable.

The DP in dismissing voices opposed to the bill said the government’s taxation plan is informed by the need to develop the nation, an endeavor that cannot be deterred.

Gachagua was the guest of honor at a funds drive at St Charles Lwanga Secondary School in Kitui, where leaders spoke up on the Finance Bill 2023 that is scheduled for debate next week.

The deputy president dismissed threats by Azimio One Kenya leaders that they would defeat the bill, saying the Opposition lacks requisite numbers in Parliament to stop it.

Rigathi said Kenya Kwanza’s taxation plan was premised on the decision to reduce external borrowing while maintaining the development agenda.

According to the deputy president, stalled projects like the Umma dam in Kitui would be completed in the next financial year to enhance agriculture in semi-arid area.

The deputy president at the same time wooed the Ukambani electorate to support the government.