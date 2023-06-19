Finance Bill 2023 will see provision of better services to Kenyans, says Nyoro

Finance Bill 2023 will see provision of better services to Kenyans, says...

Chair of the National Assembly Budget Committee Ndindi Nyoro says proposals contained in the Finance Bill 2023, set for its third reading tomorrow, will ensure Kenyans get better services.

According to Nyoro, the government is working to ensure Kenyans get better education, health and infrastructure saying the funds to implement development projects will be accrued through the finance bill 2023.

The parliamentary budget committee chairperson faulted a section of leaders, who he accuses of opposing the bill instead of working to ensure views of their electorate are included in the bill before it sails through the parliament.

He added that the education sector will get the lion’s share of 640 billion shillings out of the entire 3.69 trillion shillings budget to support various programmes in the sector, including 25.5 billion for junior secondary education, while another 30 billion will go to the Higher Education Loans Board.

Nyoro who is also the Kiharu legislator, said for the government to work effectively for its people , it must have a pool of funds saying the monies will be realized through the Finance Bill, which has since gone through second reading.

“Leaders in the opposition and those opposing the bill will have a chance Tuesday and Wednesday, when the bill will be tabled for third reading to bring in their proposal for amendments. Let’s work for Kenyans instead of deceiving them and inciting them to demonstrate,” he appealed.

A section of leaders has threatened to call for mass demonstration to oppose the bill claiming it will increase the cost of living.