Financial boost for Harambee Stars ahead of crucial match

Harambee Stars received a financial boost ahead of their qualifier match against Comoros on Wednesday evening.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa Tuesday announced that betting firm Odibets would financially support the team to boost their morale.

The partnership as revealed by FKF will see the betting firm support Harambee Stars as a token of appreciation for representing the country.

Addressing the press at Safari Park, Mr. Mwendwa lauded the move as the start of good things for the national team.

“We thank Odibets for supporting Harambee Stars especially ahead of the Comoros match tomorrow. We view this as a start of good things. When corporates see the value in football, it means we are heading in the right direction,” said FKF president.

On his part, Dedan Mungai, Odibets General Manager stated, “Odibets has come in to boost the national team, as a company we are committed to stand with the team through thick and thin, the days of players feeling demotivated should be behind our backs.”

Harambee Stars AFCON qualifier against Comoros will be played at the Kasarani Stadium behind closed doors.