Financial boost for Harambee Stars ahead of crucial match

Written By: Margaret Kalekye
5

Harambee Stars received a financial boost ahead of their qualifier match against Comoros on Wednesday evening.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa Tuesday announced that betting firm Odibets would financially support the team to boost their morale.

The partnership as revealed by FKF will see the betting firm support Harambee Stars as a token of appreciation for representing the country.

Also Read  Ayub Timbe: Table topping  Comoros is  beatable

Addressing the press at Safari Park, Mr. Mwendwa lauded the move as the start of good things for the national team.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

“We thank Odibets for supporting Harambee Stars especially ahead of the Comoros match tomorrow. We view this as a start of good things. When corporates see the value in football, it means we are heading in the right direction,” said FKF president.

Also Read  CAF Champions league: Gor Mahia draw APR in first round

On his part, Dedan Mungai, Odibets General Manager stated, “Odibets has come in to boost the national team, as a company we are committed to stand with the team through thick and thin, the days of players feeling demotivated should be behind our backs.”

Also Read  Eric Muranda: Kenya's football journeyman isn't done yet

Harambee Stars AFCON qualifier against Comoros will be played at the Kasarani Stadium behind closed doors.

The match will be LIVE on KBC

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Margaret Kalekye

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR