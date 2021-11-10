Find out which hair removal method is best for you

Hair removal methods can be divided into two categories, temporary or permanent.

By Veronica Maina.

If you have made the personal decision to remove some of your body hair, there are several ways to do that. The choice of hair removal depends on what works best for you, the area of interest and your skin tones. Find out which method works best for you below.

Hair removal methods can be divided into two categories, temporary or permanent. Temporary methods are the most popular because they are cheaper, can be done in the comfort of your home and are less painful as compared to the permanent methods which require a specialist, a lot of money and time.

Temporary methods

Shaving

This is the most popular method of hair removal; it is cheap and can easily be done at home but It does have its own disadvantages including a high chance of getting ingrown hairs, shaving cuts and setting aside time to do it regularly.

Waxing

This is a great method of hair removal as it thins the hair and reduces its growth rate. To achieve the best results you can get a professional to do your waxing or do it yourself at home if you can withstand the pain. With waxing comes the reduced chances of getting ingrown hair.

Tweezing

This method is mostly used in the hair removal of eyebrows and underarms. Just like waxing, tweezing can be painful. If you are new to tweezing do your own research and decide whether the method works for you.

Sugaring

The difference between waxing and sugaring is that the latter uses hot wax and cloth strips to pull the hair out by the root. Results last four to six weeks or longer. Sugaring on the other hand involves the application of a paste or gel, usually made of water, sugar, and lemon juice, that adheres to your hair rather than the skin and pulls it out by the root.

Use of hair removal creams

This method is painless and is good for the removal of thin hair. In this method you just apply the cream, let it settle for a while then wipe it off. The method is mostly preferred for quick removal.

Permanent methods

Electrolysis

This is the only approved permanent way of hair removal. In this method, the root of the hair is completely destroyed. It takes longer since each hair is worked on individually. It is expensive and a lot of time and commitment is needed in the sessions. It is good for thick stubborn hair.

Laser hair removal

During laser hair removal, a laser is used which emits a light that is absorbed by the melanin in the hair. The light energy is converted to heat, which damages the hair follicles within the skin.

Medication

This method is used if other methods do not work. A professional is required to determine if the method is safe for you or not. The medicine given reduces the growth of new hair or removes the hair entirely.