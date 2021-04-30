Find the spirit of Umoja on Apple Music all of May

For Africa month, Apple Music is celebrating the spirit of Umoja.

With the eyes and ears of the world currently on Africa, Apple Music is celebrating Africa Month this May with a campaign themed around Umoja; a message of unity and togetherness. The campaign also shines a spotlight on the new generation of African artists who are changing the narrative in the music industry locally and abroad.

The campaign features an exclusive Africa Month Umoja playlist which includes some of the best cross-continental collaborations in recent memory, with music from Focalistic & Davido, Naira Marley & Busiswa, Gyakie feat. Omah Lay as well as AKA feat. Burna Boy. Also included are 12 exclusive guest playlists from artists including Omah Lay (Nigeria), Manu Worldstar (DR Congo/SA), Tems (Nigeria) and Amaarae (Ghana), all alumni of Apple Music’s emerging-artist spotlight program Africa Rising. Representing Lusophone Africa is Nenny (Cape Verde) and Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe), from East Africa is Zuchu (Tanzania) and Nviiri The Storyteller (Kenya), for Francophone Africa we have Suspect 95 (Ivory Coast) and Tayc (Cameroon), and lastly representing Southern Africa, we have Focalistic (South Africa) and BET award-winner Sha Sha (Zimbabwe). The playlists are made up of songs that make the artists proud to be African, or that have changed the landscape of music in Africa.

Africa Month will also be supported across Apple Music Radio. Africa Now Radio with Cuppy will be hosting a special Africa Month ‘Umoja’ special on Sunday 30th May to celebrate the 1st anniversary of the show and pay tribute to some of the best collaborations on the continent. On Apple Music 1’s The Ebro Show, each week Ebro will interview a guest artist from a different region to talk about their exclusive Africa Month playlist, as well as featuring a weekly Motivation Mix from prominent DJs from across the continent playing the best in Amapiano, Afrobeats and more. Nadeska will also be featuring her Africa Rising artist of the week slot on The Nadeska show each week during the month of May.

Speaking about his playlist, Nviiri said “Music has been the one consistent voice for us all – uniting, uplifting and entertaining across generations. It has been an unceasing vessel used to tell our untold stories.”

Listen to all this great content only on Apple Music http://apple.co/AfricaMonthUmoja

Note that: For a limited time, new customers to Apple Music on iOS and Android in Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Botswana, Tanzania, Uganda, Mozambique, Cameroon and Zambia can enjoy all of this great content with 6 months of free Apple Music through the Shazam app. Returning customers get 3 months of free Apple Music.

