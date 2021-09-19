Firat is the new Harambee Stars head coach

Football Kenya Federation has on Sunday named Turkish Engin Firat as the new national team Harambee Stars head coach on a two-month contract .

Firat’s appointment comes a week after former tactician Jacob Mulee parted ways with the federation on mutual consent.

Football Kenya Federation has unveiled Engin Firat as the new coach for the national football team, The Harambee Stars 🔗 https://t.co/00YqH7wzde pic.twitter.com/HnS8TiTtzF — Football Kenya Federation (@Football_Kenya) September 19, 2021

FKF President Nick Mwendwa revealed the new coach will be in charge of the team ahead of the FIFA World Cup qualifying games.

“We were looking for someone who fits the project that we have. We are in between a campaign already and we wanted someone who can look at the task and be prepared for it. We were not looking for someone who would be here for three four years but we wanted someone who can help us for these qualifiers,” said FKF boss Nick Mwendwa.

The new coach on his part said; “This is an interesting project and I am glad to be here. I am glad to see what the next two months hold and hopefully we succeed. Kenya is a good football nation and I am looking forward to work here.”

His major assignment will be to help Kenya find a first 2022 World Cup qualifying win after the draws against Uganda and Rwanda in the opening two games.

Kenyans will also be keen to see whether the Turkish will incorporate high-profile stars like Victor Wanyama, Ayub Timbe, Jesse Were, and Johanna Omollo, who were overlooked by Mulee.

Mulee started a restructuring process at the national team that saw the likes of Lawrence Juma, Kenneth Muguna, Abdallah Hassan, and Daniel Sakari become an integral part of the national team set up.

Firat has worked with 18 teams, both

clubs and national outfits, and Eintracht Frankfurt of Germany and Fenerbahce of Turkey – where he worked as an assistant manager between 2002 and 2003.

All guns are now set on their upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier back-to-back matches against Mali set to be played in October 2021.

They currently stand second in the Group E table standings with 2 points.