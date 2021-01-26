Fire at Kenya Forest Service headquarters contained

Fire at Kenya Forest Service headquarters along Kiambu Road has been contained.

The fire started at 11:30 PM according to KFS Chairman Peter Kinyua who spent the night at the headquarters in the company of other officials.

Fire at Kenya Forest Service headquarters at Karura along Kiambu Road contained ^CM pic.twitter.com/iNwf0DNhJv — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) January 26, 2021

He lauded the quick response by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as well as the General Service Unit who helped in putting out the fire.

Officers from Nairobi Metropolitan Services, General Service Unit helping out put out the fire earlier pic.twitter.com/SlirEe2qtB — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) January 26, 2021

The CS Environment and Forestry is currently at the scene to access the damage as investigations commence.