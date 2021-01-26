Fire at Kenya Forest Service headquarters contained

Written By: Christine Muchira

Fire at Kenya Forest Service headquarters along Kiambu Road has been contained.

The fire started at 11:30 PM according to KFS Chairman Peter Kinyua who spent the night at the headquarters in the company of other officials.

He lauded the quick response by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as well as the General Service Unit who helped in putting out the fire.

The CS Environment and Forestry is currently at the scene to access the damage as investigations commence.

