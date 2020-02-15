Fire breaks out in Starehe Boys Centre

Written By: Muraya Kamunde
Property of unknown value was razed down after a fire broke out Saturday evening at Starehe Boys Centre workshop and Study block.
The incident happened after most of the students were away for their mid-term break.

Starehe Boys Centre acting Director Josphat Mwaura said that the inferno is suspected to have started from the workshop and spread to the student’s study block.

No casualties have been reported and the acting director said that they are conducting a headcount on the students who remained in school for the mid-term break.

The fire was contained shortly after the arrival of the Nairobi Fire brigade and Red Cross.

More to follow…

