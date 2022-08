At least 250 learners at the Kisumu Boys high school have been affected following an inferno that razed down three dormitories and four classrooms earlier today. According to Early Learning and Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr. Julius Jwan, the inferno whose cause is yet to be established occurred when learners were in class. No casualty was reported in the incident. Wycliffe Oketch with more details

