Fire guts down Kitui County Finance and Records offices

Police are investigating the cause of a fire that razed down offices housing the finance and human resource department offices in Kitui County.

Kitui Central OCPD Abdi Waqo said that the Monday 2am fire incident was contained by the fire brigade from the County but officers have secured the scene in a bid to establish the extent of the damage.

The fire gutted down a section of the office block housing the County finance office, the County records office and directorate of economic planning.

“Fire experts are currently at the scene collecting forensic evidence to unravel the cause of the fire,” said Waqo.

The area has been cordoned off to allow detectives collect samples from the debris and partly burnt records for analysis.

Deputy Governor Dr Wathe Nzau said, “The County fire brigade moved in and contained the fire but are yet to establish the full extent of the damage.”

Similarly, Dr. Nzau disclosed that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has secured the scene and urged for speedy investigations into the cause of the fire.

“Governor Charity Ngilu, who is out of the Country on official duties, has been briefed on the incident,” he said.

Dr. Nzau urged staff and all citizens of Kitui to remain calm and not speculate as the investigating agencies get to the bottom of the matter.

Nzau said that the Governor will be issuing a statement in the course of the day regarding the incident.