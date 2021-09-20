Fire breaks out at Ofafa Jericho, Sigalame high schools

by Christine Muchira
SourceChristine Muchira
OFAFA JERICHO

Fire broke out in Ofafa Jericho High School in Nairobi and in Sigalame High School in Busia.

According to a tweet by St Johns Ambulance, the fire at Ofafa Jericho High School has been contained.

Several students sustained burns while others developed breathing difficulties after inhaling smoke from the fire.

The 32 students were rushed to Metropolitan Hospital.

Out of the 32, two were moved to Avenue Hospital, another two to Meridian Hospital while three others who had been rushed to Jericho Hospital were transferred to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

Meanwhile, a huge fire has razed down one dormitory in Sigalame High School, Funyula Busia County.

Reports say students using the dormitory escaped unhurt as no one was inside the dormitory at the time of the incident. The fire has since been contained.

  

