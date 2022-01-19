Fire guts prison dormitory in Mwea

A fire has gutted down a prison dormitory in Mwea, Kirinyaga County leaving over 100 inmates without shelter.

The 11 am fire was allegedly started by some 58 hardcore inmates who were transferred from Kamiti maximum prison last week.

The said hardcore convicted criminals started drama immediately after they were brought to the facility when they declined to disembark from the prison van.

“After some time with an encounter with the local prison warders and those who had accompanied the transferred inmates, they agreed to disembark but vehemently declined to sign for their personal effects,” said an officer privy to yesterday’s incident.

The inmates also declined to take meals provided by the prison authorities but instead defecated on serving bows to the disgust of the Warders.

They were resisting from being transferred from Kamiti to the facility claiming being confined there was a death sentence.

“We would rather you take us back to Kamiti and not here (Mwea), where we are aware those who survive due to the harsh treatment are just a few,” shouted the criminals.

On realizing the prison authorities would not change, the inmates gave in but promised to ‘teach’ them a lesson they would live to remember forever according to a source at the facility.

Come yesterday and the criminals set the dormitory on fire using a gas ignited match and all hell broke loose.

The County fire engine could not access the burning dormitory, as there was no passage leaving everyone to watch in disbelief until the roof caved down.

The firefighters had even suggested being allowed to drive their machine behind the burning dorm but the prison authorities declined citing a high breach of security.

Police have taken over the investigation of the incident according to Mwea East Sub- County Police Commander Daniel Kitavi.