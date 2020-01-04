A section of traders in Machakos Town are counting losses after a fire razed down their property early Saturday morning.

Property of unknown value was destroyed in a midnight fire that broke out in a building which housed a Bata store near Syokimau Avenue at Machakos Bus Park, Machakos County.

County Disaster Managing Director David Mwongela said the fire had already burnt several items by the moment they arrived at the scene.

Mwongela said they had to call Kenya Power Lighting Company Machakos Branch to disconnect the power lines which were spreading the fire to the adjacent shops but delayed and forced the Machakos police OCS to intervene for them to respond.

He said they had to seek help from Mavako fire brigade to put off the fire at around 8 AM in the morning after taking more than seven hours.

Machakos County Public Health and Emergency Chief Officer Lucas Mwove said they had challenges putting off the fire due to explosive items in a gasoline store which exploded an hour later after they had put off the first fire from the Bata store.

Meanwhile, a family in Maralal town, Samburu County is still looking for their kin six years after he disappeared mysteriously.

Francis Ekwam left his home at Maralal town on June 6, 2013 to visit his son in Eldoret town, but he never reached his destination on that day.

Ekwam’s son Elias Ekwam said the family’s efforts to trace his father did not bear any fruit for three days as his mobile phone was switched off.

Elias added that the person who received the call kept on asking for money so that he could help his father, a request the family heeded and sent him money.

He said the caller was traced and was arrested after the family reported the matter to police in Maralal and Nakuru.

Elias said despite the case being before a Nakuru court from 2014 to 2016, the accused was set free as there was not enough evidence linking him to the crime he had been charged with.