Fire razes boys’ dormitory at Katelembo Secondary in Machakos

Fire razed a boys’ dormitory at ABC Katelembo Mixed Secondary in Katheka Kai of Machakos County at 5 am Monday morning.

Confirming the incident, Katelembo Assistant County Commissioner Susy Kasaine said that though no one was hurt, the whole boys’ dormitory was burnt down including the beddings, beds, suitcases and roof. The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

She noted that the fire happened when all the students were in class for preps and all the dormitories were empty and locked.

“The boys’ dormitory was completely burnt and they have lost a lot of property. No one was hurt because the students were in their classes for their usual morning prep studies at 5am. Cause of fire is yet to be established,” Kasaine said.

She said the Machakos County firefighters and police arrived at around 6.40am and did their best to put out the fire.

An eyewitness, James Munywoki, said the fire and the students’ screams woke them up. He said the fire was enormous and they were afraid it might spread to their houses.

“The fire was fierce and the students were all screaming. We thank God the fire fighters came in time to prevent it from spreading further,” said Munywoki.

Police officers said investigations were still going on to establish the cause of the fire.

This comes a day after a video of students from Buruburu Girls in Nairobi went viral and the girls could be seen jumping from their dormitory windows which were on fire to save their lives.