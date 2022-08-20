Fire razes classrooms, dormitory at Kisumu Boys Secondary

Property of unknown value went up in flames Saturday morning after fire razed to the ground a dormitory and several classrooms at Kisumu Boys High School.

The school’s Principal Duncan Owiye indicated that the fire broke out at the affected dormitory at around 8:30 am when the boys had already gone to class.

Owiye said an alarm was raised almost immediately and the fire brigade was called but regrettably, by the time it arrived, the fire had already spread to the adjacent classrooms.

“Unfortunately, the affected dormitory which accommodated 100 students was entwined to one of the classrooms where the fire quickly spread to,” he said.

Amid efforts to contain the fire, the fire brigade appeared overwhelmed by the inferno which was spreading quickly forcing the security officers to call for reinforcement from Kisumu International Airport.

The joint effort with support from members of the community managed to contain the fire at around 10:00 am.

The Principal said all the 1, 500 students at the institution were safe and no one had been hurt in the process.

The school’s executive management board, he said, was set to hold a consultative meeting to make a decision on whether to close down the institution.

“We are taking statistics of the affected area and the number of students. If a decision is made to close the institution, we shall communicate the same to the parents through bulk messages,” he said.

Kisumu Central Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Hussein Alanson Hussein who spearheaded the operation confirmed that nobody was injured in the inferno.

He said a team of government agencies was on the ground to establish the cause of the fire and assess the extent of the damage.

“This is a very unfortunate incident after the school just reopened the other day. We are not in a position to say what caused the fire but investigations are underway and we shall give a report at a later date,” he said.

Hussein said his office was working together with the school management and other stakeholders to ensure that normalcy is restored at the institution.

