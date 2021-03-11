Fire razes down homes in Nanyuki’s Majengo Slum

Over 30 families from Nanyuki’s Majengo Slum have been left homeless after their houses were reduced to ashes during an inferno.

According to a neighbour, the fire started from the interior of a rental plot and quickly spread to other houses.

Smoke emanating from the fire alerted passers-by who immediately called the firefighters from the Laikipia County Government located a few meters from the scene.

After the fire was put out, residents at the scene lamented the lack of adequate fire fighting technology and machinery noting that the single-engine available hardly control the inferno.

They further said that Nanyuki being a military town should be one of the best equipped with fire fighting engines and those from the local barracks should also be responding to such emergencies.

On a positive note, nobody was physically injured during the incident though some tenants have been rushed to the hospital after collapsing due to shock.

Those whose property was razed are now pleading well-wishers to come to their rescue as they were only left with the clothes on their back.

A month ago two children perished in a night fire in the same slum a few meters from this incident.

Residents are now calling on the county government to look for a lasting solution to the fire menace in the region.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.