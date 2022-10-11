Fire razes down Ntulele Secondary School dormitory

Property worth millions of shillings was lost after a fierce fire destroyed a dormitory at Ntulele Secondary School in Narok East Sub County early Tuesday morning.

The school principal Reginah Oywecha said the fire consumed the entire dormitory roof that hosted 150 students and nothing was salvaged at the dormitory.

Luckily, she said, no one was injured during the incident as the students were in class for the morning preps.

“The fire began at around 5.45 am and was managed by 7.30 am. Everything in the storey building was burnt down but no student was injured,” she said.

Narok County Police Commander Kizito Mutoro said the incident was reported to the Ntulele Police Station in the early morning hours and when they rushed to the scene, they found the fire had engulfed the whole building.

Mutoro said they sought the help of the County Fire brigade and together managed to control the fire after about two hours.

He confirmed that investigations have started to unveil the cause of the fire which still remains unknown.

Five years ago, eight students from the same school were charged in a Narok Court with attempted arson but freed after the investigation officers lacked enough evidence to prosecute them.