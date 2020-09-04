Fire razes down part of Kisii County Assembly chambers

Property worth millions of shillings was lost following a fire incident at the Kisii County Assembly on Friday.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Among the affected sections were the Hansard, communication system in the chambers and the public galary.

Speaking when he visited the assembly to assess the damage, Governor James Ongwae urged the police to expedite their investigations so that the cause of the inferno can be ascertained.

“I have ordered for the Assembly to be sealed off. This is a big fire that needs serious investigations. I am requesting that we have experts to come and carry out investigations into this matter,” he said.

I have ordered for investigations into the fire incident at the County Assembly early today. We have since established that no documents were damaged during the incident that largely targetted the assembly's debating arena. pic.twitter.com/05AbvDZcUF — H.E. Governor James Ongwae, CBS, EBS, OGW (@JamesOngwae) September 4, 2020

The Governor also confirmed that no documents were damaged during the incident that largely targetted the assembly’s debating arena.

Speaking to the media after the fire had been contained; Speaker David Kombo expressed shock that the County Assembly could be razed when electricity had been switched off for maintenance.

“Property worth milliions of shillings has been lost, the disaster however comes at a time the County Assembly has lined up motions to assist residents tackle COVID-19,” he said.