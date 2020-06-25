Fire razes Gikomba market yet again

A fire broke out a few minutes after 4am Thursday at the Gikomba market in Nairobi’s Kamunkunji area.

The fire which was preceded by a loud bang is said to have razed several stalls as smoke was seen billowing from the market.

The area most affected was the cereals and ‘mitumba’ sections of the Gikomba market adjacent to Solidarity Building that houses the Central Organisation of Trade Unions(COTU) offices.

Kenya Power and Lighting Company said on its Twitter handle that they had disconnected power supply to the Gikomba to prevent an increase in the intensity of the fire.

Gikomba market is known for various businesses main among them being the sale of second-hand clothes, furniture-making as well as trading in food items mainly dry foods like cereals.

Many traders are counting losses following the fire outbreak.

There have been a number of fires at the market in the past with many of the causes ending up unsolved.