Firearm licences of two MPs revoked

The Firearm Licensing Board has with immediate effect revoked the firearm licenses of Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa and his Mount Elgon counterpart Fred Kapondi.

In a statement, the Board Chairman Charles Mukindia directed the MPs to surrender the firearm Certificates, the guns, and all the ammunition in their possession to the Board or the nearest Police Station within 24 hours.

Mukindia said the Board will also continue to monitor all cases relating to misuse of firearms by licensed civilian firearm holders.

He warned that failure to comply would attract legal sanctions.

The Firearm Licencing Board revoked the firearm certificates following Friday’s directive by the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.