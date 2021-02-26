Firirinda continues to make waves online, now with KFCB backing

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The Kikuyu song that made waves this week and last, ” Firirinda”, has received Ezekiel Mutua’s stamp of approval. The Kenya Film and Classification Board boss shared his enthusiasm for the song via a tweet yesterday.

Also Read  Nairobi Burger Week is back, bigger and tastier

https://mobile.twitter.com/EzekielMutua/status/1364827502418485248

Read more about the song here

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Today, Mutua urged all Kenyans to follow the singer’s page on YouTube calling it a celebration of “Firirinda” Friday.

Also Read  Spotify now available in Kenya

https://mobile.twitter.com/EzekielMutua/status/136520795117525401

Also Read  Pascal Tokodi meets President, asks him to watch "Selina"

Dick Munyonyi has not sung since releasing his hit 35 years due to tuberculosis. Kenyans are coming together to help the singer.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR