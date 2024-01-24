Organizations in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region are set to further their sustainability agenda after a support firm expanded its outreach by opening a new regional office in Lusaka, Zambia.

Impact Africa Consulting Limited (IACL) announced this latest development in a virtual press briefing conducted from its headquarters in Nairobi and the new office in Zambia promising to expand more physical presence in other parts of the continent in the coming months.

Speaking during the briefing, Partner and Lead Consultant Dr. Edward Mungai explained that this expansion signifies a major leap in IACL’s commitment to advancing sustainability across the African continent.

“The opening of our Lusaka office is in line with IACL’s dedication to fostering sustainable practices among organizations in Africa. We are thrilled to bring our unique blend of global expertise and localized solutions to more organizations in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, helping them navigate the complexities of sustainability in today’s global landscape.”

The firm has been assisting private and public sectors, multilateral and bilateral organizations, development agencies and NGOs across the continent with sustainability advisory, enterprise support services, impact assessments and capacity building on sustainable development.

Hitherto, more than 60 clients from 14 countries in Africa have benefitted from IACL’s services which include 70 completed projects and over 15 sustainability and impact reports published. The firm has also developed over 30 sustainability strategies and offered close to ten carbon credits and advisory services.

Kingsley Kalusha, appointed as the Southern Africa Regional Manager, shared his vision for the region saying, “Our presence in the Southern Africa region positions us to effectively address the specific needs of this region. We aim to create significant impact by tailoring our services to the diverse challenges faced by organizations here, ensuring sustainable growth and development.”

On matters sustainability, the Southern Africa faces significant challenges but has also made crucial strides in untapping numerous opportunities geared towards sustainable development.

Environmental challenges are among the key issues, and these have further been exacerbated by the effects of climate change with organizations seeing the value of addressing this menace.

The region has also been characterised by economic diversification where organizations are now deviating from the mining and extractive industries to sectors like agriculture, manufacturing and tourism, which is vital for sustainable growth.

The blue economy, conservation, regional cooperation, community development and urban and corporate sustainability are other sectors that are also set to gain much from IACL’s regional presence in the Southern Africa region.